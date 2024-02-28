Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) PT Raised to $40.00 at Wedbush

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 103.98% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.10.

NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.62.

In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 476,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,839,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,639,034. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 61,676 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,698,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 61,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 47,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

