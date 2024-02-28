Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $59.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $55.00. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TARS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average is $19.67. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dianne C. Whitfield sold 8,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $136,270.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 8,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $136,286.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 31,966 shares in the company, valued at $521,365.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dianne C. Whitfield sold 8,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $136,270.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,156. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 310.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 362.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

