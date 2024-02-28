TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of TransAlta in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 25th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TransAlta’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TAC. StockNews.com downgraded TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet raised TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

TransAlta Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.88.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). TransAlta had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The business had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of TransAlta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,494,000 after acquiring an additional 812,221 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,240,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,288,000 after acquiring an additional 204,738 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,498,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,907 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,370,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,007,000 after acquiring an additional 149,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,145,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,760,000 after acquiring an additional 740,786 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

