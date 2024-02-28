Raymond James Comments on Parkland Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Parkland in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.00.

Parkland Price Performance

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$47.50 on Wednesday. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$27.50 and a 52-week high of C$47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.25. The stock has a market cap of C$8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.10, for a total value of C$882,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 35,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.18, for a total transaction of C$1,515,618.00. Also, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.10, for a total transaction of C$882,000.00. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parkland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Parkland’s payout ratio is 53.54%.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

