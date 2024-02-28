Sequans Communications S.A. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sequans Communications in a research note issued on Sunday, February 25th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the year. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Sequans Communications stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.42. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79.

Institutional Trading of Sequans Communications

About Sequans Communications

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQNS. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,332 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 265.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 5,202,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,273,000 after buying an additional 590,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Run Capital LP boosted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,270,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 44,877 shares in the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.