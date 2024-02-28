Sequans Communications S.A. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sequans Communications in a research note issued on Sunday, February 25th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the year. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.
Sequans Communications Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of Sequans Communications stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.42. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79.
Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.
