Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Lifted by Atb Cap Markets

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 25th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$64.15.

TSE EIF opened at C$49.58 on Wednesday. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$42.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$46.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.95. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

In other news, Director Donald Streuber acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$45.25 per share, with a total value of C$226,250.00. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

