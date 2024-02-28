Zacks Research Comments on Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:QSR)

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2024

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSRFree Report) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.0 %

QSR stock opened at C$102.16 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$82.61 and a 1-year high of C$107.08. The firm has a market cap of C$31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$103.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$96.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.87.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.779 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 61.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Jonathan Domanko sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.02, for a total transaction of C$137,306.40. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Senior Officer Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.20, for a total value of C$6,121,298.40. Also, Director Jonathan Domanko sold 1,320 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.02, for a total transaction of C$137,306.40. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,414 shares of company stock worth $12,195,332. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.