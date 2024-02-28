Zacks Research Comments on Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

QSR stock opened at C$102.16 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$82.61 and a 1-year high of C$107.08. The firm has a market cap of C$31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$103.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$96.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.779 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 61.42%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Jonathan Domanko sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.02, for a total transaction of C$137,306.40. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Senior Officer Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.20, for a total value of C$6,121,298.40. Also, Director Jonathan Domanko sold 1,320 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.02, for a total transaction of C$137,306.40. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,414 shares of company stock worth $12,195,332. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

