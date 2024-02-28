Desjardins Weighs in on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, February 25th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$37.96 and a 52 week high of C$49.75.
About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.
