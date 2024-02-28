Revolution Medicines, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Revolution Medicines in a report released on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang anticipates that the company will earn ($0.77) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Revolution Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($3.20) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Revolution Medicines’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.26) EPS.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RVMD. Bank of America upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on Revolution Medicines from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Revolution Medicines from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.24.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,634,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990,800 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,981,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 6,296,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,211 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,035,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,312,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,152 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 5,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $133,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 5,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $133,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 33,334 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $967,019.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 238,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,053.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,333 shares of company stock worth $1,604,322 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.

