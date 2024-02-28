TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. TJX Companies also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.94-4.02 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.44.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $100.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $100.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,206,766 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,025,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,078 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,891,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,900,000 after purchasing an additional 209,152 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $891,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

