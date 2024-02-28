U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Issues Earnings Results

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

NYSE:SLCA opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $14.64.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Silica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 262.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,439 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

