National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $506.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. National Vision updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.500-0.650 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.50-$0.65 EPS.

National Vision Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43. National Vision has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $38.58.

Get National Vision alerts:

Institutional Trading of National Vision

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in National Vision by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 4.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 56.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,366,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 7.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EYE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Vision from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Read Our Latest Report on EYE

About National Vision

(Get Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.