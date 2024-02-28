Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $170.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.56 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Clear Secure updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

NYSE:YOU opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 921.00 and a beta of 1.54. Clear Secure has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average of $20.01.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,800.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YOU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Clear Secure

Insider Activity at Clear Secure

In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in Clear Secure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 20.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.