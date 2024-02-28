Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.11 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 40.47%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

TPB stock opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $404.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65. Turning Point Brands has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Turning Point Brands

In related news, Director Stephen Usher sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $41,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 25.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes adult consumer products. It operates through Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products segments. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

