IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $86.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.83 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.
IMAX Stock Up 0.8 %
IMAX opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $862.29 million, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. IMAX has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $21.82.
Institutional Trading of IMAX
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 4.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,367,000 after buying an additional 27,207 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 40.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,226 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IMAX Company Profile
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.
