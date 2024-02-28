Profund Advisors LLC Has $648,000 Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,396 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 6.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 18.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EDIT. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $11.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

