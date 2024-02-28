Profund Advisors LLC Sells 78,315 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 78,315 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. State Street Corp grew its position in bluebird bio by 597.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,720,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,521,000 after buying an additional 10,895,379 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 236.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,856,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,065 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,945,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,965,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,034 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $191.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLUE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC lowered bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.72.

View Our Latest Report on bluebird bio

bluebird bio Profile

(Free Report)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.