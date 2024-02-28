Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 118.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,661 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of HNI worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HNI by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,420,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,100,000 after purchasing an additional 836,862 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HNI by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,268,000 after purchasing an additional 54,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in HNI by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,297,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,754,000 after purchasing an additional 173,124 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in HNI by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,231,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,879,000 after purchasing an additional 25,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in HNI by 27.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,600,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,104,000 after purchasing an additional 340,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HNI. TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

HNI stock opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.16. HNI Co. has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $44.20.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.15 million. HNI had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HNI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.49%.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

