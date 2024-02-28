European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.23% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EWCZ. Truist Financial lowered their price target on European Wax Center from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on European Wax Center from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on European Wax Center from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EWCZ
European Wax Center Stock Up 2.7 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On European Wax Center
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWCZ. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About European Wax Center
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than European Wax Center
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Insider selling at JPM: A Closer Look Amidst Historic CEO Sale
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Workday Stock Price is Working on a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 wealth-compounding stocks to beat the market this decade
Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.