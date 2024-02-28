European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EWCZ. Truist Financial lowered their price target on European Wax Center from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on European Wax Center from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on European Wax Center from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EWCZ

European Wax Center Stock Up 2.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On European Wax Center

NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $890.39 million, a PE ratio of 101.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWCZ. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About European Wax Center

(Get Free Report)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.