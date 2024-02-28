Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $108.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.35% from the company’s previous close.

CYTK has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.94.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $80.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.73. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $110.25.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $2,585,576.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,758.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $736,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $2,585,576.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,758.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,783 shares of company stock valued at $8,569,224 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

