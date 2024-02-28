Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ATEC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

ATEC stock opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.67. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64.

In other news, COO Scott Lish sold 11,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $183,512.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 538,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,256,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Scott Lish sold 11,963 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $183,512.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 538,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,256,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 17,820 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $273,358.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 654,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,042,499.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,283 shares of company stock worth $572,271 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

