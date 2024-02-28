Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) PT Raised to $16.00

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARQT. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $17.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 23,125 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,896,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,053 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 93,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 54,930 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 96,037 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

