Oppenheimer Increases Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $195.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $182.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.68% from the company’s previous close.

RSG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

RSG opened at $184.52 on Wednesday. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $126.58 and a 1-year high of $186.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

