VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) PT Raised to $10.00 at Piper Sandler

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of VTEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.71.

Shares of NYSE:VTEX opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42. VTEX has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in VTEX in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in VTEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VTEX by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VTEX during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

