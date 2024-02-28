Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Given New $45.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KRC. Wolfe Research lowered Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

KRC stock opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average of $34.88.

In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $146,814.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,937 shares in the company, valued at $405,926.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,926.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $206,339.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,198.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 458.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

