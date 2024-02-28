Macy’s (NYSE:M) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

M opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $23.19.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 253.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

