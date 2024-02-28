Virtu Financial, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Virtu Financial has a payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Virtu Financial to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.37. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $21.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $535.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.96 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $810,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 584,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,468,779.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIRT. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

