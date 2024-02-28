Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Corteva has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Corteva has a payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Corteva to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $64.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.95.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Corteva by 454.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth $611,688,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corteva



Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

