BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
BayFirst Financial Stock Performance
Shares of BayFirst Financial stock opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. BayFirst Financial has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $19.22. The company has a market cap of $52.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91.
BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 4.82%.
BayFirst Financial Company Profile
BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.
