BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of BayFirst Financial stock opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. BayFirst Financial has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $19.22. The company has a market cap of $52.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91.

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 4.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BayFirst Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BayFirst Financial by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in BayFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in BayFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at $3,428,000. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

