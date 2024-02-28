Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC) Plans $0.88 Quarterly Dividend

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.875 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Diversified Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DEC opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.00. Diversified Energy has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $26.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,636,000.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

