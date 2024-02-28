eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.580-4.660 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.11.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $44.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30. eBay has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $49.47.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

