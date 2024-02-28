iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

IBIO stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. iBio has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.

