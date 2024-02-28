Salesforce’s (CRM) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $285.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRM. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.09.

CRM opened at $299.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $161.53 and a 52-week high of $303.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.84. The company has a market cap of $289.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $23,745,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,262,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,395,796 shares of company stock worth $376,848,269. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 463.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 288.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 952,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $201,120,000 after purchasing an additional 707,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

