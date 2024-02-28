Oppenheimer Lowers Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target to $10.00

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.22.

Clarivate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $683.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.80 million. Clarivate had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 19.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

