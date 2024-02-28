Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Rating Reiterated by Brookline Capital Management

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVSGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Brookline Capital Management in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Friday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Annovis Bio in a research note on Friday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:ANVS opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Annovis Bio has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $23.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Annovis Bio by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 337,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after buying an additional 78,824 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 18,868 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

