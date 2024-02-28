Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Rating Reiterated by Brookline Capital Management

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Brookline Capital Management in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.98% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Friday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Annovis Bio in a research note on Friday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Annovis Bio by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 337,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after buying an additional 78,824 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 18,868 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.
