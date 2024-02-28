Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $20.26 Million Position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,311,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476,655 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 1.74% of 89bio worth $20,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETNB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 272.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after buying an additional 3,400,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in 89bio by 51.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,817 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 89bio by 8.3% in the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,352,000 after purchasing an additional 182,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in 89bio by 84.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,086,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,530,000 after purchasing an additional 956,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 89bio by 69.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,671,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 683,232 shares in the last quarter.

ETNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.56.

Shares of ETNB opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. 89bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 18.23 and a current ratio of 18.23.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

