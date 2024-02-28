Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendel Money Management raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 35,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 11,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 18.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 138,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,493,000 after buying an additional 21,886 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.7% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 14.1% in the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.92.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $184.88 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $196.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.33. The firm has a market cap of $168.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

