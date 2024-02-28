Vinva Investment Management Ltd Raises Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meritage Group LP lifted its position in Progressive by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,993,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,741,000 after acquiring an additional 259,376 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 655,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,278,000 after buying an additional 39,378 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $192.18 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $193.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.04 and a 200-day moving average of $157.68. The company has a market capitalization of $112.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,485 shares of company stock worth $9,067,896 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.22.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

