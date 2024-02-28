Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth $583,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 108,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,315 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $76.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a PE ratio of 851.54 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $91.57.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

