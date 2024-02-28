Valley National Advisers Inc. Increases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $378.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $237.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $380.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $344.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,866.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,866.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $766,562.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,110 shares in the company, valued at $17,445,775.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.