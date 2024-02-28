Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Gap Down to $42.04

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.04, but opened at $40.91. Smartsheet shares last traded at $41.81, with a volume of 103,876 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.07.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.36 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $105,833.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $105,833.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at $677,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $56,833.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,762.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,047 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2,503.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter worth $39,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 23.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 27.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

