Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 32.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,198.50, for a total value of $9,588,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,198.50, for a total transaction of $9,588,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 18,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.89, for a total value of $18,482,918.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,522,809.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,293 shares of company stock valued at $132,663,201. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,096.73.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG opened at $1,174.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $686.46 and a 52-week high of $1,207.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,073.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $958.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

