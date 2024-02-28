Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 33 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $556.82.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $601.67 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $605.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $527.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $260.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

