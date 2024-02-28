Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,618,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,950,000 after acquiring an additional 39,779,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,845,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,682,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

In other news, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

