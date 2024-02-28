Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $124,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDA. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 199.7% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 60.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 432.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.04.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.