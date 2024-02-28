Valley National Advisers Inc. Takes $180,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAGFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,176,897,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,892,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,724,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,250,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,062,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,011,000 after acquiring an additional 553,294 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.15.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

