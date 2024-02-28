Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 89.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Cummins by 77.9% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 34,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,273,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher bought 562 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,189 shares of company stock valued at $13,007,129 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI opened at $268.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $269.70.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.73%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

