Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $5.57 Million Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.07% of Mueller Industries worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $705,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at about $954,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 43.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 33,422 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Mueller Industries by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 172,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,973,000 after buying an additional 20,942 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MLI shares. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Mueller Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average of $42.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.10. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $51.90.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Industries news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $2,639,927.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at $14,514,864.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mueller Industries news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $2,639,927.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,514,864.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,328,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 370,840 shares in the company, valued at $18,263,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,602 shares of company stock valued at $7,775,459 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.