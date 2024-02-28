Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Buys New Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FERG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at $370,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ferguson by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ferguson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ferguson by 100.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Ferguson by 31.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 161,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 38,584 shares during the last quarter.

Ferguson stock opened at $209.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.26. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $123.17 and a 52 week high of $211.48.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James lowered Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

