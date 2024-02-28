Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Takes $1.65 Million Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 167,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 90.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Domo by 29.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the second quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Domo by 60.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domo

In other Domo news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $66,097.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,131. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31. Domo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $18.19.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $79.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Domo from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

